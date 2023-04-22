Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. City of Velika Gorica
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Gudci, Croatia
Investment
Gudci, Croatia
€ 200,000
I23427 Kostanjevec
Realting.com
Go