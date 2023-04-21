Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vitosha, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
122 m²
€ 195,000
Bestay Property offers you for sale a commercial space suitable for a shop, office, restaura…
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 1,560,000
Bestay Property offers a unique four storey boutique building with permission of use, locate…
Office in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
401 m²
€ 501,250
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Office in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
368 m²
€ 460,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
