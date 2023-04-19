Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Targovishte
  4. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Targovishte, Bulgaria

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 6 roomsin Targovishte, Bulgaria
Warehouse 6 rooms
Targovishte, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 754 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale a warehouse of 754 sq.m built-up area with a plot of 2084 sq.m. in Targovishte I…
Realting.com
Go