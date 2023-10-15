Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Bulgaria

Commercial real estate in Bulgaria

Burgas
116
Nesebar
71
Sofia State
41
Sofia City Province
39
Sveti Vlas
17
Pomorie
14
Sofia
14
Blagoevgrad
6
Show more
5 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 19 010 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
€20,00M
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 37
Bathrooms count 37
Area 4 400 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished Apart-hotel in Balchik, Bulgaria. The estate off…
€2,48M
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bansko, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 4 457 m²
Bestay Property presents the fully furnished and luxury Hotel “Mountain Dream”. Nestled bene…
€2,75M
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 76
Bathrooms count 76
Area 2 008 m²
Bestay Property presents  a distinguished commercial property – Hotel holiday complex locate…
€820,000
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bansko, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 125
Bathrooms count 125
Area 10 453 m²
Bestay Property presents the fully furnished and luxury commercial property: Hotel “Trinity …
€4,38M

Property types in Bulgaria

restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir