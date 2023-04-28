Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Sveti Vlas
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir