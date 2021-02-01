Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Sveti Vlas

Commercial real estate in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

13 properties total found
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
305 m²
€ 138,000
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 188,000
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 72,200
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
500 m²
€ 66,700
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
6 157 m²
€ 1,267,140
# 29838682Land plot in agricultural status, Yurt, Sveti Vlas, BulgariaPrice: 1,231,400 euros…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
7 146 m²
€ 604,268
#29844158 Agricultural land, Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria Price: 616,600 Euro Location: Sveti Vlas M…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
519 m²
€ 54,488
#29671338 Plot, Sveti Vlas, town of Intsaraki Price: 55 600 euros Town: St. Vlas Total area:…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
448 m²
€ 98,010
# 29064912 We offer for sale a beautiful property in UPI in Sveti Vlas in the area of Intsar…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
21 m² -1 Floor
€ 32,634
# 23893979Commercial premises in Sveti Vlas are offered for sale. Price 33300 eurosRooms: 1F…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 000 m²
€ 217,854
# 27336808 We offer a plot of land in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. From the sea line .Price: 222,300 e…
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
34 m²
€ 31,878
Beauty Salon on the 3rd coastline, Saint Vlas Beauty Salon located in Saint Vlas. Price: 32,…
Hotel in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
Investment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Investment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir