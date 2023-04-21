Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Sozopol

Commercial real estate in Sozopol, Bulgaria

Chernomorets
1
2 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
14 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
Family Hotel with restaurant for sale in Chernomorets Sea Resort, 600 m to the beach IBG …
Commercial in Atiya, Bulgaria
Commercial
Atiya, Bulgaria
€ 31,200
#27108530 We offer a regulated plot of land in the vilna zone of Outer Cheshma, above Smokin…
Realting.com
Go