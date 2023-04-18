Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investmentin Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
55 m²
€ 35,000

Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir