Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
€ 2,600,000
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
Hotel 11 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
11 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 949,999
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir