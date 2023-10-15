Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Sofia State
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria

Sofia City Province
9
Sofia
5
Office To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Office in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Office
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
€742,760
Office with security in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office with security
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE An office for sale in a communicative place near a metro station, p…
€51,000
Office with bathroom in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office with bathroom
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 401 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
€501,250
Office with bathroom in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office with bathroom
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 368 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
€460,000
Office 5 rooms with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 5 rooms with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
€300,000
Office 1 room in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€35,093
Office 2 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 2 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€63,280
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
€56,307
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
€57,500

Property types in Sofia State

сommercial property
restaurants
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir