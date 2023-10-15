Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Sofia State
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria

сommercial property
41
restaurants
4
offices
9
shops
9
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment with Bedrooms in Borovets, Bulgaria
Investment with Bedrooms
Borovets, Bulgaria
Area 6 682 m²
Real estate agency presents an investment site in Sunny Beach resort. "Borovets" "Represen…
€1,69M
Investment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
€35,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir