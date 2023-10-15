Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sofia State, Bulgaria

41 property total found
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents an office with a built-up are of 280 sq.m. in Lozenets district, fu…
€500,000
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale or rent a luxuriously furnished and equipped office with a…
€2,00M
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 7 600 m²
Bestay Property presents a commercial land with strategic location next to the Business Park…
€2,80M
Shop in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 1
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A large store for communication in Manastirski Livadi. A separate site …
€705,600
Office in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Office
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
€742,760
Shop with parking in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop with parking
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 350 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
€3,00M
Office with security in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office with security
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE An office for sale in a communicative place near a metro station, p…
€51,000
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
€149,000
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 4 000 m²
Bestay Property offers a residential building in the district of Dianabad, Sofia. The proper…
€3,30M
Commercial in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 4 000 m²
Bestay Property presents three combined investment plots in the area of Kambanite, Sofia. Th…
€1,20M
Commercial in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 4 867 m²
A prestigious plot of land at a bargain price, located on Brussels Blvd. near Sofia Airport …
€2,50M
Commercial in Bankia, Bulgaria
Commercial
Bankia, Bulgaria
Area 24 100 m²
 Bestay Property presents a great investment opportunity at a reasonable price located in Ba…
Price on request
Commercial in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 4 252 m²
Bestay Property presents a regulated land with an area of 4252 m², located in Sofia, Iskar D…
€2,50M
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 650 m²
Bestay Property presents a commercial property (building), close to the center of Simeonovo …
€750,000
Commercial in Dolna Bania, Bulgaria
Commercial
Dolna Bania, Bulgaria
Area 9 300 m²
Bestay Property presents the last remaining investment plot between the golf course „Ibar“ a…
€576,600
Commercial in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Area 402 m²
Bestay Property presents a regulated land with an area of 402 m², located Sofia – City, on a…
€650,000
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 737 m²
Bestay Property presents a facility for office or store that is located on the “Tsarigradsko…
€1,20M
Hotel with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Hotel 11 rooms in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 11
Area 1 400 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
€949,999
Warehouse in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Warehouse
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 2 500 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a new warehouse, production and commercial base in…
€1,58M
Office with bathroom in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office with bathroom
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 401 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
€501,250
Office with bathroom in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office with bathroom
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 368 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
€460,000
Commercial in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Commercial
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 723 m²
€1,05M
Office 5 rooms with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 5 rooms with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
€300,000
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
€74,940
Shop in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
€27,000
Restaurant in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 1 000 m²
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
€500,000
Shop in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Shop
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
€152,800
Restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a READY BUSINE…
€24,900
Investment with Bedrooms in Borovets, Bulgaria
Investment with Bedrooms
Borovets, Bulgaria
Area 6 682 m²
Real estate agency presents an investment site in Sunny Beach resort. "Borovets" "Represen…
€1,69M

