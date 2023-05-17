Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia State
  4. Sofia City Province
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

Sofia
6
Office To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Office in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 742,760
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
Office in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 401 m²
€ 501,250
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Office in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 368 m²
€ 460,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Office 5 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 5 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
€ 300,000
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 35,093
Office 2 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 2 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 63,280
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
€ 56,307
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
€ 57,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir