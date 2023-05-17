Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

Office in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 742,760
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 122 m²
€ 195,000
Bestay Property offers you for sale a commercial space suitable for a shop, office, restaura…
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 1 200 m²
€ 1,560,000
Bestay Property offers a unique four storey boutique building with permission of use, locate…
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 149,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
Commercial in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Commercial
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 4 000 m²
€ 3,300,000
Bestay Property offers a residential building in the district of Dianabad, Sofia. The proper…
Hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 260 m²
€ 2,600,000
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
Hotel 11 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 11
Area 1 400 m²
€ 949,999
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
Warehouse in Voluiak, Bulgaria
Warehouse
Voluiak, Bulgaria
Area 2 500 m²
€ 1,575,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a new warehouse, production and commercial base in…
Office in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 401 m²
€ 501,250
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Commercial in Sofia, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 723 m²
€ 1,050,000
Office in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 368 m²
€ 460,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Office 5 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 5 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
€ 300,000
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
€ 74,940
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
€ 27,000
Restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 000 m²
€ 500,000
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
Restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
€ 24,900
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a RE…
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
€ 152,800
Restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
€ 45,000
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 35,093
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
€ 56,307
Office 2 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 2 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 63,280
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
€ 65,000
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 123 m²
€ 117,325
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 700 m²
€ 730,000
Investment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
€ 35,000
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
€ 57,500
Restaurant in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 175 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial in Sofia, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 276 m²
€ 330,000
