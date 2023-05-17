Bulgaria
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
310 m²
4
€ 742,760
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
122 m²
€ 195,000
Bestay Property offers you for sale a commercial space suitable for a shop, office, restaura…
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 1,560,000
Bestay Property offers a unique four storey boutique building with permission of use, locate…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
107 m²
8
€ 149,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
Commercial
Izgrev, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 3,300,000
Bestay Property offers a residential building in the district of Dianabad, Sofia. The proper…
Hotel
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
€ 2,600,000
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
11
1 400 m²
€ 949,999
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
Warehouse
Voluiak, Bulgaria
2 500 m²
€ 1,575,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a new warehouse, production and commercial base in…
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
401 m²
€ 501,250
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
723 m²
€ 1,050,000
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
368 m²
€ 460,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Office 5 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
5
260 m²
€ 300,000
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 74,940
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 27,000
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 000 m²
€ 500,000
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
€ 24,900
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a RE…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
191 m²
€ 152,800
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 45,000
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
1
36 m²
€ 35,093
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
1
59 m²
€ 56,307
Office 2 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
2
67 m²
€ 63,280
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 65,000
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
123 m²
€ 117,325
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
700 m²
€ 730,000
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
55 m²
€ 35,000
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
1
100 m²
€ 57,500
Restaurant
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
175 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
276 m²
€ 330,000
