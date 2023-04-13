Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

5 properties total found
Restaurantin Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
68 m²
€ 76,000
Bestay Property presents a Cafe-type property. It is located on Str. Solun, in a live area w…
Restaurantin Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 000 m²
€ 500,000
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
Restaurantin Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
€ 24,900
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a RE…
Restaurantin Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 45,000
Restaurantin Sofia City, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia City, Bulgaria
175 m²
€ 250,000

