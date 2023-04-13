Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia
1
Sofia City
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 3 bedroomsin Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath 134 m²
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on Str. Paris – a prestigious and peaceful area in the center of th…
Investmentin Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
55 m²
€ 35,000

Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir