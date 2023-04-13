Bulgaria
Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sofia, Bulgaria
Sofia City
31
Sofia
23
Vitosha
5
Ovcha kupel
1
Clear all
44 properties total found
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
392 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 705,600
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A large store for communication in Manastirski Livadi. A separate site …
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
310 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 742,760
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
122 m²
€ 195,000
Bestay Property offers you for sale a commercial space suitable for a shop, office, restaura…
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 1,560,000
Bestay Property offers a unique four storey boutique building with permission of use, locate…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
46 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 51,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE An office for sale in a communicative place near a metro station, p…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
107 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 149,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
Commercial
Izgrev, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 3,300,000
Bestay Property offers a residential building in the district of Dianabad, Sofia. The proper…
Commercial real estate
Gorublyane, Bulgaria
8 bath
892 m²
€ 730,000
Bestay Property offers a residential building (guest house) for sale in Pancharevo, Sofia. T…
Office
Boyana, Bulgaria
171 m²
€ 1,500
Bestay Property presents an office for rent, located on the first ground floor, to the right…
Commercial
Yablanitsa, Bulgaria
7 963 m²
€ 141,250
Bestay Property presents a commercial property (cooperative farm) located in the Village o…
Commercial
с. Панчарево, Bulgaria
2 220 m²
€ 100,000
Bestay Property presents two combined investment plots for construction of a complex of hous…
Commercial
Gorublyane, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Bestay Property presents three combined investment plots in the area of Kambanite, Sofia. Th…
Commercial
Slatina, Bulgaria
4 867 m²
€ 4,200,000
A prestigious plot of land at a bargain price, located on Brussels Blvd. near Sofia Airport …
Commercial
Slatina, Bulgaria
4 252 m²
€ 2,500,000
Bestay Property presents a regulated land with an area of 4252 m², located in Sofia, Iskar D…
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
68 m²
€ 76,000
Bestay Property presents a Cafe-type property. It is located on Str. Solun, in a live area w…
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
3 380 m²
€ 15,000,000
Bestay Property presents an exclusive investment building in the prestigious ideal center of…
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
650 m²
€ 650,000
Bestay Property presents a commercial property (building), close to the center of Simeonovo …
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
521 m²
€ 265,000
Bestay Property presents a commercial property, private office – floor in an administrative …
Commercial
Momin Prohod, Bulgaria
9 300 m²
€ 576,600
Bestay Property presents the last remaining investment plot between the golf course „Ibar“ a…
Investment 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath
134 m²
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on Str. Paris – a prestigious and peaceful area in the center of th…
Hotel
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
€ 2,600,000
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
11 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 949,999
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
Warehouse
Voluiak, Bulgaria
2 500 m²
€ 1,575,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a new warehouse, production and commercial base in…
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
401 m²
€ 501,250
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Office
Vitosha, Bulgaria
368 m²
€ 460,000
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
723 m²
€ 1,050,000
Office 5 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 300,000
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 74,940
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 27,000
