Realting.com
Bulgaria
Sofia
Sofia City
Commercial real estate in Sofia, Bulgaria
22 properties total found
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
310 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 742,760
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
107 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 149,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
Hotel
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
€ 2,600,000
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
11 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 949,999
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
723 m²
€ 1,050,000
Office 5 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 300,000
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 74,940
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 27,000
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 000 m²
€ 500,000
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
191 m²
€ 152,800
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
€ 24,900
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a RE…
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 45,000
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 65,000
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
123 m²
€ 117,325
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 35,093
Office 2 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 63,280
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 56,307
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
700 m²
€ 730,000
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
55 m²
€ 35,000
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 57,500
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
276 m²
€ 330,000
