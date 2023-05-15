Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia State
  4. Sofia City Province

Commercial real estate in Slatina, Bulgaria

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
€ 175,036
Restaurant in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 187 m²
€ 190,000
Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 2 155 m²
Floor 5
€ 1,250,000
The hotel is fully furnished and equipped with appliances. The hotel has a capacity of 100 b…
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 1 200 m²
€ 1,452,103
Bestay Property offers a unique four storey boutique building with permission of use, locate…
Commercial in Gorublyane, Bulgaria
Commercial
Gorublyane, Bulgaria
Area 4 000 m²
€ 1,111,245
Bestay Property presents three combined investment plots in the area of Kambanite, Sofia. Th…
Commercial in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Commercial
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Area 573 m²
Floor -1
€ 85,950
# 28188892 A plot of land for housing construction is for sale in the center of Primorsko, B…
Commercial in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 3 499 m²
€ 233,500
#30837900We offer a plot of land, which is located on the main road between Nessebar and Rav…
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 8 700 m²
€ 155,500
ID 31028690We offer a plot of agricultural land in the Rudnik quarter of the city of Burgas,…
Commercial in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 5 495 m²
€ 36,600
ID 30928556A plot of agricultural land is offered for sale near the town of Kableshkovo, the…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 428 m²
Floor -1
€ 350,000
ID28373160Restaurant in Nessebar, 300 meters from the beach, BulgariaPrice: 280,000 euros wi…
Commercial real estate in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 14
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 426,187
Family Hotel with restaurant for sale in Chernomorets Sea Resort, 600 m to the beach IBG …
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 519 m²
€ 55,600
#29671338 Plot, Sveti Vlas, town of Intsaraki Price: 55 600 euros Town: St. Vlas Total area:…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir