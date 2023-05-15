Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Sofia State
Sofia City Province
Commercial real estate in Slatina, Bulgaria
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Shop
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
62 m²
€ 175,036
0
0
Recommend
0
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
187 m²
€ 190,000
0
0
Recommend
0
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 155 m²
5
€ 1,250,000
The hotel is fully furnished and equipped with appliances. The hotel has a capacity of 100 b…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 1,452,103
Bestay Property offers a unique four storey boutique building with permission of use, locate…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Gorublyane, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 1,111,245
Bestay Property presents three combined investment plots in the area of Kambanite, Sofia. Th…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Primorsko, Bulgaria
573 m²
-1
€ 85,950
# 28188892 A plot of land for housing construction is for sale in the center of Primorsko, B…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 499 m²
€ 233,500
#30837900We offer a plot of land, which is located on the main road between Nessebar and Rav…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
8 700 m²
€ 155,500
ID 31028690We offer a plot of agricultural land in the Rudnik quarter of the city of Burgas,…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
5 495 m²
€ 36,600
ID 30928556A plot of agricultural land is offered for sale near the town of Kableshkovo, the…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
3
428 m²
-1
€ 350,000
ID28373160Restaurant in Nessebar, 300 meters from the beach, BulgariaPrice: 280,000 euros wi…
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial real estate
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
14
750 m²
4
€ 426,187
Family Hotel with restaurant for sale in Chernomorets Sea Resort, 600 m to the beach IBG …
0
0
Recommend
0
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
519 m²
€ 55,600
#29671338 Plot, Sveti Vlas, town of Intsaraki Price: 55 600 euros Town: St. Vlas Total area:…
0
0
Recommend
0
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL