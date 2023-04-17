Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Primorsko

Commercial real estate in Primorsko, Bulgaria

Kiten
3
Primorsko
1
4 properties total found
Commercialin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Commercial
Primorsko, Bulgaria
573 m² -1 Floor
€ 84,231
# 28188892 A plot of land for housing construction is for sale in the center of Primorsko, B…
Commercialin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Commercial
Lozenets, Bulgaria
700 m²
€ 54,488
Hotel 17 roomsin Kiten, Bulgaria
Hotel 17 rooms
Kiten, Bulgaria
17 Number of rooms 1 098 m²
€ 720,000
If you want when you open your eyes to see the sea and the sun winks at you, come to us. J…
Hotelin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Hotel
Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 600 m²
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Primorsko, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir