Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Pomorie
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Restaurant in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 120,000
Restaurant in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 90,000
Restaurant in Bata, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Bata, Bulgaria
Area 358 m²
€ 220,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir