Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Pazardzhik
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria

Koprivshtitsa
1
Pazardzhik
1
Pazardzik
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investmentin Koprivshtitsa, Bulgaria
Investment
Koprivshtitsa, Bulgaria
€ 300,000
Cholakov House is a work of Renaissance architecture. The house was built before the liber…

Properties features in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir