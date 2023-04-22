Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Ovcha kupel, Bulgaria

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Sofia City, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia City, Bulgaria
175 m²
€ 250,000
Realting.com
Go