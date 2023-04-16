Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Obzor

Commercial real estate in Obzor, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
Commercialin Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5 208 m²
€ 226,870
Commercialin Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5 208 m² -1 Floor
€ 226,870
Commercialin Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
659 m²
€ 71,540
Investmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Investment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 1,250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir