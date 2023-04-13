Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Nesebar
6
Sveti Vlas
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Hotelin Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 155 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,250,000
The hotel is fully furnished and equipped with appliances. The hotel has a capacity of 100 b…
Hotelin Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
750 m² 4 Floor
€ 640,000
The hotel is located in the center of Ravda, just 300 meters from the South Beach and there …
Hotelin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 380 m² 5 Floor
€ 840,000
We are pleased to present you with a proposal for a successful business – a family hotel wit…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
13 Number of rooms 13 bath 1 130 m²
€ 420,000
a small family-run hotel, conveniently located a 10-minute drive away from the beach of Ra…
Hotel 19 roomsin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 19 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
19 Number of rooms 1 152 m²
€ 690,000
Hotelin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 336 m²
€ 2,000,000
TOP LOCATION !!! TOP PRICE !!! 100 m FROM THE BEACH !!! KVADRAT presents to your attention…
Hotelin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir