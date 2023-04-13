Bulgaria
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Nesebar
Commercial real estate in Nesebar, Bulgaria
73 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
305 m²
€ 138,000
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
37 m²
-1 Floor
€ 28,900
ID 30905884Cost: 28 900 euros Settlement: Sunny BeachTotal area: 36.7 sq.m.Floor: ParterRoom…
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 188,000
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 72,200
# 31152468We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
500 m²
€ 66,700
# 31078286We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
170 m²
1 Floor
€ 92,120
#30986416 Room 170 sq. m. in new nessebarPrice: 94000 euroLocality: CENTER OF NESSEBARTotal …
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
107 m²
1 Floor
€ 174,440
Price: 178,000 eurosThe settlement of Novy NESSEBARTotal area: 67 sq. m. + 40 sq.mFloor: 1/1…
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 117,600
# 30009844We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road in …
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 001 m²
€ 152,929
# # 309278We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation near the main road in the…
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 78,400
#309264A plot of land for 3 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, total.…
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
22 876 m²
€ 441,000
#30914550 A plot of land for 3.5 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, t…
Shop 1 room
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Shop/office in the center of Sunny Beach, complex Avenue IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
Shop
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Shop and café near the beach and Action Aquapark in Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates i…
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 499 m²
€ 228,830
#30837900We offer a plot of land, which is located on the main road between Nessebar and Rav…
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 100 m²
€ 32,670
#30838072We're offering a plot of land that's across the street from the Apostille.Price: 33…
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
5 500 m²
€ 592,900
#30745608Plot of land with Regulation M / do Ravda and Nessebar.Coat: 5500 sq. mPrice: 605,0…
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 000 m²
€ 245,000
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 038 m²
€ 44,786
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 166 m²
€ 136,514
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5 208 m²
€ 226,870
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5 208 m²
-1 Floor
€ 226,870
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
9 680 m²
€ 426,888
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
659 m²
€ 71,540
Commercial
Elenite Resort, Bulgaria
3 270 m²
€ 980,000
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
326 m²
€ 65,366
ID 30474108For sale a wide, dry Parking space for 4 cars in a closed parking lot of a reside…
Commercial
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
13 173 m²
1 Floor
€ 63,700
ID 30405866We offer a plot of land measuring 13173 sq m in the village of Priseltsi, near th…
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
500 m²
€ 17,820
#30184938We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the village of Kosharit…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
400 m²
-1 Floor
€ 254,800
#30234092 Restaurant in Sunny Beach resort, in Pirop City 600 meters from the beach, Bulgari…
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
187 m²
€ 190,000
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
9 000 m²
€ 352,800
#29998370 A plot of land in regulation in the village of Kosharitsa for the construction of …
