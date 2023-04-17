Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Pomorie
  5. Kableshkovo

Commercial real estate in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

5 properties total found
Commercialin Laka, Bulgaria
Commercial
Laka, Bulgaria
3 000 m²
€ 52,920
ID 30377448We offer 12 plots of land near the village of Kableshkovo, region. Burgas: 1. Agr…
Commercialin Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
4 400 m²
€ 22,540
##30005490 A plot of land with the status of agriculture in Kableshkovo, with a beautiful pa…
Commercialin Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
6 000 m²
€ 45,178
ID 29579184 We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, on the way from Kables…
Commercialin Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
3 000 m²
€ 22,770
ID 29623320We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, on the way from Kablesh…
Commercialin Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
€ 750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir