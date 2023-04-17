Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Varna
  4. Dolni Chiflik

Commercial real estate in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Commercialin Solnik, Bulgaria
Commercial
Solnik, Bulgaria
8 000 m²
€ 59,584
# 29374906 In the city of Solnik, Varna region, Bulgaria, land is offered for housing or inv…

Properties features in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir