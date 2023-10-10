Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Dobrich

Commercial real estate in Dobrich, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 37
Bathrooms count 37
Area 4 400 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished Apart-hotel in Balchik, Bulgaria. The estate off…
€2,48M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir