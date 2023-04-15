Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich

Commercial real estate in Dobrich, Bulgaria

Balchik
1
Dobrich
1
2 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Balchik, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate
Balchik, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 650 m² Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Big plot of land with 5 new built houses only 5 km to the SEA IBG Real Estates is pleased…
Commercialin Balchik, Bulgaria
Commercial
Balchik, Bulgaria
1 500 m²
€ 32,781
# 26509864 We offer for sale a plot of land in the regulation in the villa area near Balchik…

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go