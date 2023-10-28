Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Devin

Commercial real estate in Devin, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Chamla, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Chamla, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 671 m²
Bestay Property presents an operating family hotel for sale in the heart of the Rhodopes, Tr…
€230,000
Go

