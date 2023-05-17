Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
9
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 19 010 m²
€ 20,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
Realting.com
Go