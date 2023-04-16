Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Blagoevgrad
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

Goce Delcev
2
Gotse Delchev
2
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investmentin Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Investment
Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
€ 2,000,000
Nestled amidst the forests of Gotse Delchev, the Omaya Eco-settlement extends over a vast …
Investmentin Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Investment
Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
€ 2,000,000

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir