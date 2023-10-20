Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bansko, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bansko, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 4 457 m²
Bestay Property presents the fully furnished and luxury Hotel “Mountain Dream”. Nestled bene…
€2,75M
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bansko, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 125
Bathrooms count 125
Area 10 453 m²
Bestay Property presents the fully furnished and luxury commercial property: Hotel “Trinity …
€4,38M
Hotel with rent in Bansko, Bulgaria
Hotel with rent
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 1 048 m²
1.Restaurant - 185 м2. 2. Reception 3. Relax / SPA center - 144 м2 - /consists of Sauna, S…
€325,000
