Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich
  4. Balchik

Commercial real estate in Balchik, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Balchik, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate
Balchik, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 650 m² Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Big plot of land with 5 new built houses only 5 km to the SEA IBG Real Estates is pleased…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir