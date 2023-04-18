Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Zupranski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercialin Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 210 m²
€ 82,382
Manufacturein Krakoŭka, Belarus
Manufacture
Krakoŭka, Belarus
100 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir