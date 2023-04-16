Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Zhabinka
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Zhabinka, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 58,545
Industrial-warehouse building in ownership in d. Stebrovo Zhabinkovsky district with a total…
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 30,624
Car wash with property in the industrial zone of the city of Zhabinka, Brest region with a t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir