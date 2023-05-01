Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Zelva District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Zelva District, Belarus

Zelva
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Zelva, Belarus
Shop
Zelva, Belarus
324 m²
€ 353,664
Sale. Shop, retail space. Address: gp. Zelva, st. Chapaeva 7 Area - 324.4 m2 Price - 970 000…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir