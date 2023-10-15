Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zelva District, Belarus

Zelva
3
3 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Zelva, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Zelva, Belarus
Area 1 588 m²
The existing roadside hotel and entertainment complex, consisting of motels, campsites, a ca…
€332,937
Restaurant with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Zelva, Belarus
Restaurant with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Zelva, Belarus
Area 1 588 m²
A roadside hotel and entertainment complex is for sale, consisting of motels, campsites, a c…
€332,937
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Zelva, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Zelva, Belarus
Area 562 m²
Number of floors 2
Woodworking production in Zelva. Area 562 m & sup2;, 2 floors, plot 83.54 hundred, brick,…
€57,075
