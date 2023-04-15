Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Zabalocki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Aresniki, Belarus
Commercial
Aresniki, Belarus
620 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,578
Administrative rooms for sale for production or storage. It is possible to use the room as a…

Properties features in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir