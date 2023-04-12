Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Belarus

commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
investment properties
2
shops
376
business for sale
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 4 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 91 m² Number of floors 7
€ 123,668
Administrative premises for sale in Minsk, on the street. Halo, 8.   The premises on th…
Office 6 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Office 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 129 m² 1/17 Floor
€ 140,157
We offer to purchase & nbsp; office space on 12, & nbsp; & nbsp; with finished finishes and …
Warehouse 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/15 Floor
€ 30,230
Office 1 roomin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Office 1 room
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 33,894
Studio apartment for sale in. Well done on Pritytsky Street! In the heart of the city, in a …
Shopin Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop
Mahilyow, Belarus
485 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 233,595
Shop for sale. In cap. The construction ends with reconstruction. All networks were replaced…
Officein Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
70 m² 1/17 Floor
€ 57,712
Office for sale at. Minsk, st. Spilevsky, d. 57, Lositsa microdistrict. Area 69.6 sq.m. Exce…
Manufacturein Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 077 m²
€ 109,927
& nbsp; A complex of two buildings is sold: ( 780.6 square meters ) .m. and 296.1 square met…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
100 m²
€ 34,810
Business foundation plot Location: — d. Grodno, st. Publishing, 28; — excellent …
Warehousein Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
399 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 329,286
Warehouse  g. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 9 A Total area: 399.4 m2 Land. plot: 0.4508 ha ( per…
Office 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 13 m²
€ 30,010
Office 7 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Office 7 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 44,887
Excellent retail space on the 2nd floor of the shopping center "Auto Industry" on 10 Vaupsha…
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
10 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,748
I will sell a machine place in covered parking lots, 24 - hours - access, convenient access …

