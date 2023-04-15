Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vítebsk
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Vítebsk, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Officein Vítebsk, Belarus
Office
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 211 m² Number of floors 3
€ 792,543
The building is multifunctional g. Vitebsk, pr. Frunze, 81, by 18 Total area: 4211.2m2 Frunz…
Office 2 roomsin Vítebsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 37,556
I will sell the room at the intersection of the prosp.Ludnikova and prosp.Frunze : Separate…
Officein Vítebsk, Belarus
Office
Vítebsk, Belarus
14 711 m²
€ 3,300,806
Skla + office (buildings), Vitebsk, st. Gagarina, 222YU administrative and warehouse complex…

Properties features in Vítebsk, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go