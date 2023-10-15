Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Visnieuski sielski Saviet
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
1 property total found
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Vishnyeva, Belarus
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Vishnyeva, Belarus
Area 805 m²
Floor 2
Vishnevo — a village in the Volozhinsky district of the Minsk region of Belarus. The adminis…
€114,150
