Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Vileyka
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Vileyka, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Vileyka, Belarus
Manufacture
Vileyka, Belarus
2 066 m²
€ 135,105
There is a spacious concrete platform for installing automobile weights for a freight vehicl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir