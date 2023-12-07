Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

Established business 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Established business 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 450 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€334,304
Agency
Общество с ограниченной ответственностью "Оператор недвижимости "Перспектива24-Развитие"
Languages: Русский
