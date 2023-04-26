Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Vileyka District, Belarus

Vileyka
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Vileyka, Belarus
Manufacture
Vileyka, Belarus
2 066 m²
€ 136,637
There is a spacious concrete platform for installing automobile weights for a freight vehicl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir