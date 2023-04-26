Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District

Commercial real estate in Vileyka District, Belarus

Vileyka
2
Iljanski sielski Saviet
1
3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Vileyka, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,555
Manufacture in Vileyka, Belarus
Manufacture
Vileyka, Belarus
2 066 m²
€ 136,637
There is a spacious concrete platform for installing automobile weights for a freight vehicl…
Shop 3 rooms in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,635
For sale shop, d. Zaborje, Vileysky district, Myadelskoye, z.37 km from MKAD3 premises, area…
