  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Vileyka

Commercial real estate in Vileyka, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Vileyka, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,503
Garage for sale with a basement at the Minsk region, Vileysky district of Vileika, Volynets …
Manufacturein Vileyka, Belarus
Manufacture
Vileyka, Belarus
2 066 m²
€ 135,105
There is a spacious concrete platform for installing automobile weights for a freight vehicl…
