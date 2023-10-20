Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a former school building. d. Zhitomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Land…
€87,303
Manufacture with central heating, with parking in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture with central heating, with parking
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a former school building. d. Zhytomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Land …
€474
