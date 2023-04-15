Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Vawkavysk District
  5. Vawkavysk
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Vawkavysk, Belarus
Warehouse
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 325 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1
For rent is a building of specialized warehouses, trade bases, logistics bases, storage faci…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir